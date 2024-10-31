Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$8.65. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares changing hands.
Seven Generations Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45.
Seven Generations Energy Company Profile
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
