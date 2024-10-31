Shane D. Wall Sells 325 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total value of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,393.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $600.49 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.67 and a 1 year high of $627.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.92.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

