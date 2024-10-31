Short Interest in Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Declines By 14.3%

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aquafil Stock Performance

ECNLF stock remained flat at $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Aquafil has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Aquafil Company Profile

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

