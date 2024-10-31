Short Interest in Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Declines By 14.3%

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aquafil Stock Performance
ECNLF stock remained flat at $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Aquafil has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $2.29.
Aquafil Company Profile
