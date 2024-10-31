Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Grows By 12.7%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,122,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,892. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1,362.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barclays by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Barclays by 6,028.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,523 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Barclays by 97.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,100 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

