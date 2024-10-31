Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Grows By 12.7%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,122,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,892. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
