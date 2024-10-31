Short Interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Increases By 12.3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 20,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,739,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491,918. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -73.62%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.