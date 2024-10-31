Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Expands By 9.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

BTCT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTC Digital will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

