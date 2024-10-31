Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Expands By 5.3%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.