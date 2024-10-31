Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Expands By 5.3%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.
Ceres Power Price Performance
Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Silver Stocks, ETFs, or Bullion: What’s the Best Bet Now?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.