Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Rises By 6.8%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded down $9.29 on Thursday, hitting $1,262.42. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.78. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $808.75 and a 12-month high of $1,295.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 149.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.