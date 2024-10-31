Short Interest in Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Decreases By 8.6%

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Feintool International Stock Performance

FEIOF remained flat at C$21.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.09. Feintool International has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$21.04.

Get Feintool International alerts:

Feintool International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and stamped electro sheet metal products worldwide. It develops, produces, and sells high-precision system components and assemblies using fineblanking and forming technology, as well as electronic sheet stamping; and sells production-specific tools to third-party customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Feintool International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feintool International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.