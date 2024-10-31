Short Interest in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Declines By 7.7%

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBIN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 594,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

