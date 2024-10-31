Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Drops By 12.0%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

GCTK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,998. The company has a market cap of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.13. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

