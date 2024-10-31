Short Interest in Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Expands By 13.8%

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haoxi Health Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haoxi Health Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Haoxi Health Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

HAO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,659. Haoxi Health Technology has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

