Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expands By 14.8%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 16,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HDB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HDB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,896. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.