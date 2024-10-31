Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expands By 14.8%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 16,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,896. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

