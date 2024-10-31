Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Expands By 11.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR remained flat at $7.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.07. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.80% and a negative net margin of 7,138.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ideal Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.