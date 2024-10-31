Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Expands By 11.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ideal Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IPWR remained flat at $7.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.07. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.80% and a negative net margin of 7,138.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ideal Power
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.