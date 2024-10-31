Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Increases By 6.3%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 508,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.
Intact Financial Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $194.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.47. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $196.26.
About Intact Financial
