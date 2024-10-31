Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Drops By 14.3%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.47. 19,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

