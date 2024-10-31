Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Grows By 6.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 36,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

