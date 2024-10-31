Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Declines By 11.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,340,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 43,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,316,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,599. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

