Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Decreases By 7.8%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,730 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 287,740 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,308 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 612,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,717. The company has a current ratio of 277.63, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.39%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.