Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$43,998.69 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$43,998.69.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$85,483.82.

On Thursday, October 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$39,914.65.

On Monday, October 7th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$68,754.98.

On Friday, September 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$10,534.21.

On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$93,475.38.

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$40,759.03.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$24,031.29.

SMT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,586. The firm has a market cap of C$179.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.71 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

