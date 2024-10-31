Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,608. Silgan has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

