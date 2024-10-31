Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) is Austin Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF comprises 5.3% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 33.43% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Performance

SPYC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 3,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.16.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

