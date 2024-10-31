Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,223,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,603.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,603.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,352. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $830,253. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

