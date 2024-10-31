Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 529 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.70. 52,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

