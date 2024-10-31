Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 940,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 903,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $11,719,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 442,860 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 119,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,162. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBLK

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.