SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SRU.UN opened at C$25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$21.23 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.97.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.