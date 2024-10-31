SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
