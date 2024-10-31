Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 307425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 132.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,187,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

