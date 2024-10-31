Solidarity Wealth LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 342,131 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

