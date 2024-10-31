Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.09 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 247.09 ($3.20), with a volume of 88549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.35).

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.31 million, a P/E ratio of 818.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.48.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

Somero Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.