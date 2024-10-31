Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.70. 68,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 311,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Sonder Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51.
Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($9.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sonder
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
