Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.70. 68,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 311,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Sonder Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($9.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonder

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOND Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

