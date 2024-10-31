SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $252.55. 4,625,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,957,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

