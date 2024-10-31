SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 174.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,840,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLG stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

