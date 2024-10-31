SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 896.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,741 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 10.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 585,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

