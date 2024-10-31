SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $164.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

