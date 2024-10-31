Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.86 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 294021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.86).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity at Spire Healthcare Group

The company has a market capitalization of £870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51.

In other news, insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £49,796 ($64,577.88). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.