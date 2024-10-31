Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,373 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.67% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $73,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM traded up $10.76 on Thursday, hitting $129.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,244. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

