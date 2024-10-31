Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

