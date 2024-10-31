Stantec (STN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$1.25 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

TSE STN opened at C$114.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$83.81 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.50.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

