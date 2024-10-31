SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 173.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.03. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

