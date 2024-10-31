Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCM stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

