Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 281,353 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,166 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

PTEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -14.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

