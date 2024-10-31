Streakk (STKK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,062.99

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $56,812.51 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00585489 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

