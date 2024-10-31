Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $363.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $264.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

