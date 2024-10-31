Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Stock Performance

Shares of MSC stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $717.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Studio City International has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.