T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.82% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBUX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $599,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of TBUX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 8,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

