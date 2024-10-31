Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 342 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $245.54 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $258.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.07.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

