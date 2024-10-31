Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Decreases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $532,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 168.0% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

