Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $359.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.16. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,252 shares of company stock worth $107,138,877. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.