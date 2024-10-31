Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.56 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

