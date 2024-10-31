Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $490.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.04. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $346.62 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.